Arch Visitors Center Could be Finished by 2018

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Kiener Plaza is open, so is the riverfront, but there’s one big Archgrounds project that’s still under construction – the museum underneath and visitors center, with sweeping glass facade that faces downtown
Ryan McClure, with what’s now known as the Gateway Arch Park Foundation, formerly City-Arch-River, says they’re “very close” to completing that project as well.
“The entrance to the visitors center of the Arc has literally been brought into downtown St. Louis,” he says.
McClure says that according to their contractor, the new entrance could be open by the end of the year.