Arch Visitors Center Could be Finished by 2018

May 23, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: completed, construction, entrance, Gateway Arch, visitors center

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)Kiener Plaza is open, so is the riverfront, but there’s one big Archgrounds project that’s still under construction – the museum underneath and visitors center, with sweeping glass facade that faces downtown

Ryan McClure, with what’s now known as the Gateway Arch Park Foundation, formerly City-Arch-River, says they’re “very close” to completing that project as well.

“The entrance to the visitors center of the Arc has literally been brought into downtown St. Louis,” he says.

McClure says that according to their contractor, the new entrance could be open by the end of the year.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen