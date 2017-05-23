Best Memorial Day Events In St. Louis

Summer is a time for family, friends and fun. Memorial Day in St. Louis traditionally opens the summer season. And with that, there are loads of wonderful events all around town to celebrate it. As you plan your holiday weekend, and plan your holiday barbeque menu, leave some time to make the rounds and drop in at some of the wonderful events going on around town. Welcome St. Louis summer!
Laclede’s Landing
St. Louis, MO 63102
www.lacledeslanding.com
Date: Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27, 2017
Music lovers are going to love ringing in the summer with mega concerts on Laclede’s Landing. All concerts are given by 100 percent rock and roll, local bands on three different stages on Memorial Day weekend. The Landing has always been a night life favorite and many local bands got their start playing to rock fans here. Enjoy the Friday night, May 26th concerts, on the newly renovate Arch grounds because they are free to the public. You can purchase really affordable tickets on the website. Prices for general admission start at $10. Kids, 15 and under are free. Save and purchase 2 for $15 before May 1st.
Frontier Park
St. Charles, MO 63301
www.moriveririshfest.com
Date: May 26, 27 and 28, 2017
Yes, it’s a little late for St. Patrick’s Day, but it’s not too late to celebrate your Irish. Why not combine your Irish and summer festivities on Memorial Day weekend in St. Charles? It’s a family affair with food, entertainment, and even a kid’s village. Make the rounds at the craft booths and enjoy summer’s beginning with an Irish touch. Headliners on the main stage are The Eders, and anyone who follows Irish music knows they are extremely popular across north America and Europe. The Festival opens of Friday night at 5 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m. Come back on Saturday at 9 a.m. and stay late, and enjoy on Sunday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
The Family Arena
St. Charles, MO 63303
(314) 534-1700
www.stlsymphony.org
Date: Monday, May 29, 2017
Every year St. Louisans look forward to one of the St. Louis Symphony’s best fundraising event, The St. Louis Gypsy Caravan. It is, without a doubt, the largest craft, antique and vintage market in the Midwest. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. shoppers descend upon the Family arena to find the best bargains on great treasures, with all proceeds going to the St. Louis Symphony. Parking for this event is free and patrons can enjoy shopping more than 450 vendor booths, which are sure to have something for any eager shopper. General admission tickets are $10 but if you want to get there early, you can buy an early bird ticket for $20. Kids under 13 are free.
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
1755 Des Peres Road
St. Louis, MO 63131
(314) 966-2255
www.stlgreekfest.com
Date: May 26, 27, 28, 29, 2017
Baklava, lamb shank, gyros, moussaka! If you have never experienced great Greek food, in St. Louis, you have your chance over Memorial Day weekend when you visit the St. Louis County Greek Fest. The menu is endless with fabulously delicious Greek delicacies. The fabulous food is only a small part of the festive weekend. Work up an appetite by shopping the “Agora” market. Take in the artistry of Greek jewelry, clothing paintings and more. Then enjoy some entertainment. The festival line up features dancers, music and guided church tours. The Greek Fest is fun for the whole family. Don’t miss it.
