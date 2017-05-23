Best Memorial Day Events In St. Louis

By Lisa Payne-Naeger Summer is a time for family, friends and fun. Memorial Day in St. Louis traditionally opens the summer season. And with that, there are loads of wonderful events all around town to celebrate it. As you plan your holiday weekend, and plan your holiday barbeque menu, leave some time to make the rounds and drop in at some of the wonderful events going on around town. Welcome St. Louis summer!

Mississippi Nights Music Festival

Laclede’s Landing

St. Louis, MO 63102

www.lacledeslanding.com Date: Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27, 2017 Music lovers are going to love ringing in the summer with mega concerts on Laclede’s Landing. All concerts are given by 100 percent rock and roll, local bands on three different stages on Memorial Day weekend. The Landing has always been a night life favorite and many local bands got their start playing to rock fans here. Enjoy the Friday night, May 26th concerts, on the newly renovate Arch grounds because they are free to the public. You can purchase really affordable tickets on the website. Prices for general admission start at $10. Kids, 15 and under are free. Save and purchase 2 for $15 before May 1st.

Missouri River Irish Fest

Frontier Park

St. Charles, MO 63301

www.moriveririshfest.com Date: May 26, 27 and 28, 2017 Yes, it’s a little late for St. Patrick’s Day, but it’s not too late to celebrate your Irish. Why not combine your Irish and summer festivities on Memorial Day weekend in St. Charles? It’s a family affair with food, entertainment, and even a kid’s village. Make the rounds at the craft booths and enjoy summer’s beginning with an Irish touch. Headliners on the main stage are The Eders, and anyone who follows Irish music knows they are extremely popular across north America and Europe. The Festival opens of Friday night at 5 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m. Come back on Saturday at 9 a.m. and stay late, and enjoy on Sunday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

St. Louis Gypsy Caravan

The Family Arena

St. Charles, MO 63303

(314) 534-1700

www.stlsymphony.org Date: Monday, May 29, 2017 Every year St. Louisans look forward to one of the St. Louis Symphony’s best fundraising event, The St. Louis Gypsy Caravan. It is, without a doubt, the largest craft, antique and vintage market in the Midwest. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. shoppers descend upon the Family arena to find the best bargains on great treasures, with all proceeds going to the St. Louis Symphony. Parking for this event is free and patrons can enjoy shopping more than 450 vendor booths, which are sure to have something for any eager shopper. General admission tickets are $10 but if you want to get there early, you can buy an early bird ticket for $20. Kids under 13 are free. Related: 5 Ways To Give Back To Our Military Heroes On Memorial Day