Community Outreach Group Calls for More Neighborhood Involvement

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One man says it’s time for the community to get involved after another violent weekend in the St. Louis region.

James Clark, VP of Community Outreach at Better Family Life, has been working to take resources directly to families in crisis. Clark says single parents are struggling to keep their children from being pulled into a culture of unlawful and anti-social behavior.

“Now once that young man or that young woman turns 14 or maybe 15 years old, and they’re old enough now to step off the porch, they’re pulled into a culture, and we as leaders are not doing enough to fend off the culture,” he says.

Clark says their neighborhood alliance model is getting results. He says a grandmother called recently to thank Better Family Life for helping her son deal with his outstanding warrants so he could get a job and help her daughter enroll in a certified nursing course.

He says social service boots on the ground is the only way to change behavior and stabilize families, because laws and police can’t do it alone. The biggest hurdle he says is a willingness to change from old approaches to new methods to reach families in need in their neighborhoods.

