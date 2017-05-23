Greitens “Forced” to Call Special Session

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Governor Eric Greitens claims a pair of state Senators essentially forced a special session for what he calls “petty, pitiful reasons”.

The first-term Governor is mad at fellow Republicans Doug Libla and Rob Schaaf who filibustered to block a measure that passed the House by a 148-to-2 vote, and would allow a special electric rate for a new steel mill in New Madrid and bring hundreds of new jobs to the Bootheel.

“They filibustered it, and time ran out. And these guys thought ‘hey, we won, we won, we scored political points rather than winning jobs’ and they figured what they’d do, what they’ve always done in the past, is they’d go home, they get to go on vacation,” he says.

Greitens says that they’re racing the clock to approve the tax rate measure by the end of June before the manufacturing jobs end up in New York, Indiana, Texas or some other competing state.

Opponents fear the measure will eliminate the Public Service Commission’s ability to block rate hikes from Ameren Missouri and other electricity providers.

“I didn’t come up here to become friends with legislatures,” he says.

Missouri Senator Rob Schaaf is calling on Greitens to expand the scope of his special session.

Schaaf on Monday introduced three bills that would ban lobbyist gifts to lawmakers, create a waiting period before which certain public officials can become lobbyists and require politically active nonprofits to disclose donors.

A committee hearing for the House legislation is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m.

