Illinois Settles with Target After 2013 Data Breach

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (KMOX) – Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office has announced an $18.5 million settlement with Target over the company’s 2013 data breach.
Illinois will receive about $1.2 million from the settlement.
Madigan says Illinois led 47 states in the deal. She adds the it sets industry standards for the company.
“It is going to require Target to vigorously monitor its Third Party vendors, who have access to their network,” Madigan says.
The settlement requires Target to come up with a comprehensive security program and maintain strong encryption policies.