Illinois Settles with Target After 2013 Data Breach

May 23, 2017 9:03 PM
Filed Under: Company, data breach, encrypted, Illinois, lawsuit, security program, settlement, Target

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (KMOX) – Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office has announced an $18.5 million settlement with Target over the company’s 2013 data breach.

Illinois will receive about $1.2 million from the settlement.

Madigan says Illinois led 47 states in the deal. She adds the it sets industry standards for the company.

“It is going to require Target to vigorously monitor its Third Party vendors, who have access to their network,” Madigan says.

The settlement requires Target to come up with a comprehensive security program and maintain strong encryption policies.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen