Job Seekers Flock to NGA Site in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis’ near north side was a popular destination for job seekers Monday.

They flocked to the current construction headquarters for the new NGA West site, itself soon to be bulldozed as part of the project that will take up 97 acres.

Russell Halliday, program manager for the city’s “Project Connect” effort, provided a construction update.

“We are in the process right now of completing, as of right now probably by the end of this week, of completing all the residential demolitions. All of the utilities are pretty much laid out now, rerouted around the site, streets have been vacated,” he says.

More than 135 buildings have been demolished to make way for the new NGA West site. The new NGA West facility alone is expected to employ more than 1300 workers.

Jeff Boyer is vice-president of operations for McCarthy Building Companies.

He says for years there have been more constructions jobs than qualified workers to fill them, and they’re looking to turn that around right away.

“There’s a lot of large projects on the forefront, Centene, Monstanto, SSM is building a new hospital, BJC has another large project,” he says.

More than 300 job seekers turned out for the job expo in north city.

