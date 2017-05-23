Local Program to Offer 700 Jobs for This Summer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – School is almost out in St. Louis City and Mayor Lyda Krewson is calling on employers to make room for young people looking for work.
Krewson says there are very few things that a good job won’t cure. She adds that young people in the city want to work and make money.
“They know that to grow up healthy and safe, they need to lead productions lives and that means they need a job,” Krewson says.
A summer jobs program in the city has announced it has corporate funding to support about 700 jobs for them this summer. Michael Holmes with the city’s agency on job training and employment, says many more young people need a job.
“We could probably, in the City of St. Louis alone, put around 10,000 kids to work – if we had money for 10,000,” Holmes says.
Holmes says if you take a look at St. Louis Public Schools, the high schools alone have over 10,000 that are in high school.