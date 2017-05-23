Manchester Bombing Raises Questions of Security in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After the deadly bombing in Manchester, England, facilities managers in St. Louis face questions about security to protect fans after an event is over.

Scottrade Center General Manager Alex Rodrigo says they already screen fans coming in and watch them for threats going out.

“What we’re really looking for is the visible sign of somebody that’s looking to leave, versus somebody that’s trying to make their way back into the facility. We make sure that every checkpoint has two sets of eyes, both in each direction,” Rodrigo said.

An eight-year veteran of the Air Force who served on the Bomb Squad, Rodrigo says Scottrade is part of a national group — the Alliance Arena Network — which discusses security threats and current strategies.

Right now, Rodrigo says security guards and local police watch the perimeter outside an event before, during and after the event. But he says there’s a balance between making it safe, and having too much security.

“It’s still an entertainment or sporting event,” Rodrigo said. “There’s a fine line between being safe, and not wanting to create a prison-yard environment where you have constantine wire and Humvees parked outside.”

Scottrade hosts between 105 and 120 events a year. Sixty percent are concerts, and 40 percent are hockey games. Throw in the Peabody Opera House next door, and that’s some 200 events a year to keep safe.

