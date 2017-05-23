Murder Suspect Still at Large in Alton

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – His alleged accomplice is in custody but the man wanted for a Mother’s Day morning murder in Alton remains at large.
Person of interest DeJuan Bean was picked up yesterday, but the man who investigators say shot Derrance Taylor early the morning of May 14th, Cameron Matlock, hasn’t been found yet.
Before handing the case back over to Alton Police, the Alton Telegraph reports Major Case Squad Detectives determined Taylor was shot during a robbery. His body was found in the street in the 900 block of Union at about 4:15 on Mother’s Day morning.
The 25-year-old Matlock is charged with murder, robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
If you know where he is call Alton Police or Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.