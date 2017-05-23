Run for the Wall Passes Through Wentzville

May 23, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: motorcycles, Run For the Wall, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, MO. (KMOX) – Hundreds of motorcycles taking part in the annual Run for the Wall are gathered at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Wentzville right now as they begin day seven of their ride to Washington D.C.

They’re taking part in a brief ceremony at the nation’s first Vietnam memorial, which has just undergone an $85 thousand renovation.

In a few minutes they’ll fire up their engines again and head east on I-70, south on 270 and east on 255, arriving at Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital and Nursing home at around 9:15 a.m. They’ll spend over an hour visiting with veterans before continuing east. They’ll make stops today in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and Haubstadt, Indiana before stopping for the night in Corydon, Indiana. They arrive at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington on Saturday.

