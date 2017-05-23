St. Louis-Area Convenience Stores Raided

May 23, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Convenience Stores, Department of Homeland Security, ICE, raid, SLMPD, St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Several convenience stores in St. Louis and St. Louis County are being raided today by federal agents and local law enforcement.

In one instance, an ATM was taken.

In a statement sent to KMOX, the Department of Homeland Security – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released the following statement:

“Federal special agents with ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with additional federal, state and local law enforcement partners, are conducting a law enforcement operation in and around St. Louis on May 23. As this operation involves an on-going investigation no further details are publicly available at this time.”

Authorities say this is a criminal investigation, not an immigration matter.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is also involved in the investigation.

