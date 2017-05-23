St. Louis-Area Convenience Stores Raided

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Several convenience stores in St. Louis and St. Louis County are being raided today by federal agents and local law enforcement.

In one instance, an ATM was taken.

Looks like the St.Louis City and County area gas stations are being raided by FBI, ATF, ICE/IRS-C, and Police. One store in the 5th got hit. pic.twitter.com/M4roDayodb — Rasheen Aldridge (@SheenBean32) May 23, 2017

In a statement sent to KMOX, the Department of Homeland Security – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released the following statement:

“Federal special agents with ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with additional federal, state and local law enforcement partners, are conducting a law enforcement operation in and around St. Louis on May 23. As this operation involves an on-going investigation no further details are publicly available at this time.”

Authorities say this is a criminal investigation, not an immigration matter.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is also involved in the investigation.

