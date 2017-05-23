St. Louis City Puts a Cap on Downtown Runs and Walks

May 23, 2017 6:45 AM
Filed Under: block, downtown, event, events coordinator, Forest Park, Parks, Roads, run, walk

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s great that groups want to host their event in downtown St. Louis, but Ann Chance, special events coordinator for the city, says it’s grown from a few to several dozen.

“(We’re) limiting new runs and walks downtown. If a new run comes in than they go to the park or a park and have them talk to the parks department, which they do, and a lot of them now are in Forest Park,” Chance says.

Chance says events are fine because they’re just in one area. They’ve got just the right number of parades, but the run and walks have become too plentiful. She says all the blocking of roads was getting to be an issue, so they’re clamping down.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen