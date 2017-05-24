Amazon Hiring, Hinting at Future Plans in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Amazon continues to stick its toes into the St. Louis market.
Amazon has posted a job listing for an operations manager in St. Louis, with a description that hints at more jobs to come.
The e-commerce company last year opened two distribution centers in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Multiple reports indicate Amazon has decided on Hazelwood, Missouri, as its location.
As to why the company would need more distribution space in St. Louis, Amazon has been testing features in other cities like same-day and even drone delivery.
Also fueling the rumor mills is Amazon’s decision to start collecting sales tax in Missouri, which it only has to do if it has on-the-ground operations in the state.