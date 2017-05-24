Blues Chairman Remains Optimistic for Stanley Cup Win

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Blues wrap up their first half-century having never hoisted the Stanley Cup.

But team chairman Tom Stillman believes with the core of young players in place, they certainly won’t go another 50 years, or even a decade, without winning an NHL title.

“We have a better prospect pipeline than a lot people realized, we saw how Barbashev and Sanford played, and Schmaltz came up and played, a number of other guys who came up from Chicago, our American league team,” he says.

Stillman says it always hurts when the post-season comes to a premature end, but he was proud of the way his team battled through a coaching change and made it into the second round of the playoffs.

“Seeing the team pull together, play for each other, and get to the second round and have a very competitive series with a team that, as of last night, is going to the final,” he says.

Stillman said one of his biggest off-season duties is protecting the Blues’ talented roster from next month’s expansion draft for the NHL’s newest team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Especially being the first major league franchise, that team will provide a lot of exposure for the league,” he says.

He thinks hockey will be a big draw in Sin City, where they’ve already sold 1300 season tickets at an average price of nearly $100 a game.

