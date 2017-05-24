City Hall Struggles to Close Police Pay Gap

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson scrambling to find $20 million dollars to fill the police pay gap as dozens of officers plan to leave for better paying jobs in the county.
Mayor Krewson says she understands why officers would move to the county for a higher salary.
“The St. Louis City Police Department is paid on a lower pay scale today than the St. Louis County Police Department. There’s about a $5 or $6 thousand gap between just starting salaries there. This gap gets wider,” she says.
Krewson says some money could come from existing funds, but they’re also looking at a property tax hike or a sales tax hike. Both would be unpopular and both would need voter approval.
“We think property tax is too high, we think sales tax is too high, but we’re trying to lower this gap, and we’re looking everywhere,” she says.
Some 80 city officers have applied for jobs in the county, and the department is already a hundred officers short.