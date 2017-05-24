Inside Pitch: Which Cardinals Player Could Go Pro in Another Sport?

May 24, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: Adam Wainwright, Ameren Illinois, basketball, football, Funny, golf, Inside Pitch 2017, Jedd Gyorko, Kolten Wong, Kyle McClellan, Lance Lynn, Matt Carpenter, MLB, MLS, nba, NFL, Randal Grichuk, soccer, sports, St. Louis Cardinals, stephen piscotty, Tommy Pham

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Not since Deion Sanders, Brian Jordan and Bo Jackson have we seen a successful transition from one sport to another by a professional athlete. So, could any St. Louis Cardinals player be the next to do it?

This week’s Ameren Illinois Inside Pitch with former Cardinals pitcher, Kyle McClellan, attempts to answer that question.

Dexter Fowler was named by Matt Carpenter for a possible basketball career, and Tommy Pham got a couple nods from Michael Wacha and Randal Grichuk as a possibly NFL defensive back.

But Jedd Gyorko believes his teammates all made the right choice with baseball, saying he couldn’t think of anyone built enough for football, or tall enough for the NBA.

Although Adam Wainwright didn’t have a vote for this poll, his teammates had plenty of opinions on his claimed place-kicking abilities. He is rumored to have been an all-state kicker in high school.

See more from this season of Inside Pitch

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen