Inside Pitch: Which Cardinals Player Could Go Pro in Another Sport?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Not since Deion Sanders, Brian Jordan and Bo Jackson have we seen a successful transition from one sport to another by a professional athlete. So, could any St. Louis Cardinals player be the next to do it?
This week’s Ameren Illinois Inside Pitch with former Cardinals pitcher, Kyle McClellan, attempts to answer that question.
Dexter Fowler was named by Matt Carpenter for a possible basketball career, and Tommy Pham got a couple nods from Michael Wacha and Randal Grichuk as a possibly NFL defensive back.
But Jedd Gyorko believes his teammates all made the right choice with baseball, saying he couldn’t think of anyone built enough for football, or tall enough for the NBA.
Although Adam Wainwright didn’t have a vote for this poll, his teammates had plenty of opinions on his claimed place-kicking abilities. He is rumored to have been an all-state kicker in high school.
