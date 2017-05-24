Local Democrat Wants Fewer Convenience Stores

May 24, 2017 7:19 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Tuesday’s raids of several convenience stores lead one area democratic party leader to take to twitter to express his concerns.

KMOV reports from sources who say Tuesday’s raid focused on K-2 synthetic marijuana sales.

Whatever the reason for the raids of dozens of convenience stores in St. Louis city and county, 22-year-old Rasheen Aldridge, 5th ward democratic committeeman wants to see fewer of them in north St. Louis county and better merchandise offered in those that remain. During the election last year, Aldridge says many residents told him about being mistreated by store owners, seeing store owners sell tobacco to young people without checking identification and even selling single cigarettes. And he believes the tobacco and tobacco products are just too plentiful.

“People walk into gas stations and you just see all the different tobacco products that they sell on top of being a kind of grocery, convenience store, going to almost a tobacco store slash convenience store,” he says.

While he didn’t want to name names, Aldridge claims certain stores have become the site of frequent fights and calls for overdoses of synthetic marijuana and he says residents are fed up and may want to fight the renewal of their liquor license.

