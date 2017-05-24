Don’t Be Surprised to See MLB Games in Mexico Soon

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Major League Baseball could play regular-season games in Mexico as soon as 2018, with the support of commissioner Rob Manfred.
He held a press conference in Houston, Tuesday, to talk about ballpark safety after the news of the attack in Manchester, England.
He also talked about the use of Statcast in all MLB stadiums, and after seeing how well the World Baseball Classic was received, he wants to move some games south of the border:
“We think it’s time to move past exhibition games and play real live ‘they-count’ games in Mexico. That is the kind of experiment that puts you in better position to make a judgement as to whether you have a market that could sustain an 81-game season and a Major League team.”
In the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement, the players union and owners agreed to start international regular-season games as early as the 2018 season.
A MLB game hasn’t been played in Mexico since 1999, when the the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres competed in front of 27,000 fans in Monterrey, Mexico.