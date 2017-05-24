NAACP Wants Clear Decision on Review Board for MetroLink

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An agreement to make Metrolink trains safer by deputizing police to work across county lines is running into some trouble.
St. Louis City NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt says the agreement needs to make clear that light rail police would have to answer to a civilian review board – if there’s any allegation of police misconduct.
“It could be racial profiling. It could be excessive force,” Pruitt says. It could be any number of things that violate the constitutional right of a citizen that just happened to be on a Metro stop.”
Pruitt says the drafted agreement, the oversight would not apply to any policing that is done by officers in neighboring jurisdictions.
The plan adopted by St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Clair County, would allow officers from the three jurisdictions to work up and down the light rail line.