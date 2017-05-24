President’s Budget Could Hurt Missouri Welfare Programs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A watchdog of Missouri’s budget is warning that President Trump’s spending plan would hurt Missourians and the state as a whole.

The Missouri Budget Project’s Traci Gleason warns that proposed domestic spending cuts would be especially harmful to Missouri, which uses federal money for over 37 percent of its general revenue. Among the casualties, Gleason says, programs that help people find work and climb out of poverty.

“Job training, access to child care, access to mental health services, we would just be cutting Missourians from this lifeline that allows them to provide for their families,” she says.

A recent report based on the 2015 state budget shows that over 73 percent of funding for public welfare programs in Missouri comes from the federal government.

“They (cuts) simply mean denying people access to food and medical care because of lack of funding, and we really need to focus on providing the resources that people need to find work,” she says.

Gleason says if that gets cut, there’s no way the state could make up the difference.

“We have a lot of outdated tax policies, and further tax cuts that are scheduled to go into effect next year are going to make it all the more difficult to address our needs here at home,” she says.

