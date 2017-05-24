Purina Gets Out of the Office on PetCare Pride Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Hundreds of Purina employees stepped out of the office Tuesday and scattered across the metro area to volunteer.
Spokeswoman Lorie Westhoff says it’s the 16th annual PetCare Pride Day.
“”We go out into the community all across the metro east, into the city and beyond and we do projects that help people and pets, bring them together, and just make improvements like we’re making here in Frenchtown dog park, so we’re making over the dog park,” she says.
Volunteers spread grass seed, built agility equipment and shade structures. They also did a shelter makeover in East St. Louis, and built bicycles at Kingdom House downtown. And that’s not all.
“We’re also across the river at a shelter doing a shelter makeover, and then we’re doing some humane education, prep for a group called Mutt-i-grees that we work with,” she says.