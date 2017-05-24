Report: 1 Glass of Alcohol Daily Can Increase Risk of Breast Cancer

(CBS) – A new breast cancer report is offering women guidance when it comes to risky and mitigating behavior.

The report found that just one small glass of wine, beer, or other alcohol daily was associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, reports CBS News Medical Correspondent Doctor Jon LaPook.

For pre-menopausal women, the risk increased 5 percent, and for post-menopausal women, it increased 9 percent.

Dr. Anne McTiernan of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, is one of the authors.

“Two drinks a day can give you twice the risk of one drink a day, or three drinks a day increases the risk by three times,” she says.

On the positive side, vigorous exercise was associated with a 17 percent lower risk in pre-menopausal women, and a 10 percent lower risk in post-menopausal women.

