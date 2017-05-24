Scott AFB Celebrates 100 Years with Air Show

May 24, 2017 8:40 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Scott Air Force Base is celebrating 100 years. To commemorate, it’s bringing in the U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds for the first air show held at Scott in five years.

KMOX’s Charlie Brennan got the chance to chat with Major Mark Meyer.

“We’re having the Thunderbirds mainly to showcase the 100 years of Scott Airforce Base and to highlight what we do in the Airforce – as well as in the mobility side, which we are primarily a part of,” Meyer says.

The show takes place June 10th and 11th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The base will be open to the public and the show is free to attend – but there will be VIP areas.

