$5 Cardinals Tickets Coming in June

ST. LOUIS, Mo., May 24, 2017 – To celebrate the company’s 100-year anniversary, Fabick Cat is partnering with the St. Louis Cardinals to present fans with a special discount ticket offer for the upcoming division matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. On sale now, fans can purchase specially priced tickets for just $5 each to watch the Redbirds take on the Brew Crew on June 13-15.
The specially priced tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/fabickcat.