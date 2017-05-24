Blues Hire Darryl Sydor as Assistant Coach, First Move Under Yeo

ST. LOUIS (May 24, 2017) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has named Darryl Sydor Assistant Coach. Sydor, who served as an assistant on Blues Head Coach Mike Yeo’s staff during his stint with the Minnesota Wild, has signed a three-year contract with the Blues.

“I am excited to have Darryl back on my staff,” said Yeo. “He was an outstanding teacher during our time in Minnesota and will add a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team.”

Sydor, 45, spent last season as an assistant with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Chicago Wolves, helping the club finish first in the Central Division in the regular season and reach the second round of the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Prior to his season in Chicago, Sydor served on Yeo’s coaching staff for five seasons in Minnesota. He helped guide the Wild to four consecutive postseason berths from 2013 to 2016, including back-to-back trips to the second round in 2014 and 2015. Sydor also served as an assistant on Yeo’s coaching staff with the AHL’s Houston Aeros in 2010-11. That season, the Aeros tied for fifth in the AHL overall with 98 points in the regular season and advanced to the 2011 Calder Cup Finals.

Before beginning his coaching career, Sydor, the seventh overall draft pick to the Los Angeles Kings in 1990, appeared in 1,291 NHL regular season games across 18 seasons. The Edmonton, Alberta, native made stints with Los Angeles, Dallas, Columbus, Tampa Bay, and Pittsburgh, before playing his final NHL season with St. Louis in 2009-10. Sydor is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning with Dallas in 1999 and Tampa Bay in 2004.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook