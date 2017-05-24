Supporters Hope Plan Will Lead to West Lake Cleanup

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A plan backers hope will lead to a cleanup of the West Lake Landfill has been introduced in Congress.
Missouri Senators Blunt and McCaskill, along with Congressmen Clay and Wagner, are all backing the plan to take the radioactive site away from the EPA and put the Army Corps of Engineers in charge.
Ed Smith with the Missouri Coalition for the Environment says the bill doesn’t call for a cleanup, but he thinks the Army Corp is more likely to do that.
“It’s not just about more likely to remove the radio active material, it’s about putting an agency in charge that the community can trust,” Smith says. “And right now they trust the Corps more than the EPA.”
A similar bill passed the Senate in 2016, but stalled in a House committee.