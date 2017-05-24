Veterans, First Responders Clash with St. Louis Pride Parade

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A gay veteran is questioning why the group overseeing the St. Louis Pride Parade is making it harder for first responders to participate.

Mike Evans, in an email, says police and firefighters need to be sponsored by an LGBT group, which Evans admits isn’t hard to do, but “it’s the principle.”

“Why? Why why why from the get-go I think is the really big thing, but no, it would not be hard to get sponsored by a group, but I think the insult had already happened with their actions that they took two, two and half weeks ago,” he says.

Landon Brownfield of Pride St. Louis doesn’t know what Evans means by that. He says first responders aren’t leading the parade this year, but they can still participate just like anyone else.

“Our theme this year is ‘Community Proud’ and so to represent that, we’re making sure that the parade is led by individuals, organizations, non profits,” he says.

St. Louis Pride kicks off June 23rd.

