Bats Get Going, Cards Top Dodgers 6-1

May 25, 2017 12:09 AM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Leake allowed four hits over eight innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Jedd Gyorko had three hits and drew a walk in the two-run second inning that gave the Cardinals the lead for good.

Yadier Molina hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Molina’s streak ties Kolten Wong for the Cardinals’ longest this season.

Leake (5-2) struck out five and walked none. He maintained a National League-leading 1.91 ERA.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill walked seven and allowed five earned runs in 4-plus innings. He threw two more balls (42) than strikes (40).

Hill (1-2) walked four in a two-run, 36-pitch second inning.

