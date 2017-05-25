Bats Get Going, Cards Top Dodgers 6-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Leake allowed four hits over eight innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Wednesday night.
Jedd Gyorko had three hits and drew a walk in the two-run second inning that gave the Cardinals the lead for good.
Yadier Molina hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Molina’s streak ties Kolten Wong for the Cardinals’ longest this season.
Leake (5-2) struck out five and walked none. He maintained a National League-leading 1.91 ERA.
Dodgers starter Rich Hill walked seven and allowed five earned runs in 4-plus innings. He threw two more balls (42) than strikes (40).
Hill (1-2) walked four in a two-run, 36-pitch second inning.
