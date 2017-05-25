Bill Would Ease Gender-ID Change for Transgender Citizens

Associated Press May 25, 2017 7:42 PM
Filed Under: bill, birth certificates, gender, Illinois House, transgender

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois House has endorsed a plan to make it easier for transgender people to change their birth certificates.

The Democratic-led chamber approved the proposal 63-43 Thursday. It would allow transgender citizens to change their gender designation with authorization from a medical professional confirming they have undergone medically appropriate treatment. Current law requires proof of a surgical operation.

Democratic Rep. Greg Harris of Chicago is sponsoring the measure. He says it would align state law with contemporary medical standards at the federal level.

At least a dozen other states no longer require surgery. Advocates say these updated standards help protect from discrimination transgender people who do not want or cannot afford surgery.

Republicans countered the current law permitting a change following surgery goes far enough.

The bill is HB1785.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen