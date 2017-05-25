Blues Hire Steve Ott as an Assistant Coach

ST. LOUIS (May 25, 2017) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has named Steve Ott Assistant Coach. Ott, 34, who played for the Blues from the 2013-14 season through the 2015-16 season, has signed a three-year contract.

“Steve was a competitor on the ice as a player and I expect him to bring that energy in this role,” said Blues Head Coach Mike Yeo. “He was highly respected as a player and a person among his teammates and I believe he will be a huge asset to our staff.”

Related story: Blues hire

“I am very proud of my playing career and will devote the same work ethic to my coaching career,” said Ott. “The Blues organization is very special to me and my family and I’m excited to take the next step in my hockey career with this franchise.”

Ott played in 848 NHL games from 2002-17, amassing 288 points (109 goals, 179 assists) along with 1,555 penalty minutes. In 14 seasons, he played with Dallas, Buffalo, St. Louis, Detroit and Montreal and served as Buffalo’s Captain during the 2013-14 season before being acquired by the Blues on Feb. 28, 2014. The Summerside, PEI native was originally drafted by Dallas in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2000 Entry Draft.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook