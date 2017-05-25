City, County Police Search for Suspect Vehicle in Fatal Shootings

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two are dead in separate shooting scenes in St. Louis city and north St. Louis County, and police are asking for the public’s help.

County police Sgt. Shawn McGuire says investigators made a big discovery Thursday afternoon.

“That our suspect vehicle matched the description of the suspect vehicle from the homicide in St. Louis city this morning, and so our detectives and our departments are working together on trying to get this person in custody.”

The vehicle is a blue or gray 1990 Chevy Silverado, with Missouri license plate number 3FT420 (zero).

The Silverado has a camper shell, running boards and a rusted roof.

Police in #STL city & county looking for this vehicle in connection with two fatal shootings today. Missouri license plate 3FT420 @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/eNA6QPTKoo — Brad Choat (@choatsnews) May 25, 2017

County police say an adult male was gunned down Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Conoco on Dunn Road.

City police say a man and woman were shot in the 1100 block of Canaan this morning, within an hour’s time of the other incident.

The woman has since died. The man is in critical condition.

If you have seen the wanted Silverado, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook