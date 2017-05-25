Committee to Help St. Louis City in Police Chief Search

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It could be another year before St. Louis selects a new police chief – but there’s a committee in place to start the search.
Mayor Lyda Krewson’s spokesman,Koran Addo, says the committee draws people from city government, community development groups, civic groups and more.
“The committee is pretty much going to shape the police chief search,” Addo says. “They’re going to be meeting, deciding what it’s going to look like. What the job application is going to be.”
He adds the job application will be presented to the personnel director.
“The Mayor wants us to be community-driven…collaborative. We think the committee is a good way to start,” Addo says. “We anticipate there being more community input as the process goes along.”
The committee hasn’t started its work yet. Addo says it’ll likely be six months to a year before a new chief is selected. In the meantime, he says Krewson is happy with the job Interim Chief Lawrence O’Toole is doing.