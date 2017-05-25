Fire Chief Calls for Bridge Repairs in Eureka

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Politics aside, a local fire chief says a bridge in his district is becoming too unsafe to drive his trucks across.
That’s what Greg Brown with the Eureka Fire Department told members of the St. Louis County Council.
“I would implore you to continue to work on this project and get it moving forward before something really bad would happen up in that area,” he says.
The bridge in question, known as the Lewis Road bridge, needs $2.5 Million in repairs according to County Executive Steve Stenger.
But Stenger, who missed this week’s Council meeting, has been criticized because the bridge appears to only serve a rich constituent who has contributed heavily to his campaign fund.