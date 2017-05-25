King Tut Exhibits Opens Saturday at the Science Center

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s likely the best chance you’ll ever have to see the tomb of King Tut first-hand.
Renowned Egyptologist Bob Brier says the recreation of the Boy King’s final resting place that’s about to go on display here in St. Louis is that good.
“When I first heard about a replica I said ‘it’s not going to be that good’. I’ve been in Tutankhamun’s tomb many, many times, and this is fabulous, you can’t tell the difference, it’s just so good,” he says.
The recreated tomb is just one part of the exhibit called “The Discovery of King Tut” that opens this Saturday at the St. Louis Science Center, running through January. The exhibit features over 1000 carefully recreated treasures, giving you the best view of history without needing a plane ticket.
Special exhibition tickets are $8 for members of $7 for children of members, and $16 and $14 for non-members and include audio guides for adults and children featuring narration right from archaeologist Howard Carter’s diaries.