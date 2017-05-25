Landmarks Association Awards ‘Most Enhanced’ Historic Building

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Tonight, rehabbers, historic preservationists and lovers of old buildings will gather for the annual Most Enhanced Awards put on by the Landmarks Association of St. Louis.

“Many of these buildings actually came from absolutely dire conditions,” says Andrew Weil with the Landmarks Association.

Weil says this year, they received many submissions for residential projects from across the city.

“Many years ago when we first started the awards a lot of the downtown buildings, the Washington Avenue buildings kind of dominated the selection or domintaed the nominations. These days, we proabably get about 60 percent residential submissions and then other buildings as well, commercial buildings and fortunately some school,” he says.

This year, one of the Most Enhanced winners is a project that was once on the most endangered list. That doesn’t happen often, says Weil. The stone cottage in Carondelet, circa 1851, burned in 1978 and stood since then, abandoned with no roof or floor.