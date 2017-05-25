Middle-school Students Pass Hanging Body While in Bus

Associated Press May 25, 2017 6:29 PM
Filed Under: body, hanging, middle school, Raytown Middle School, ride, School bus, students

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas City-area middle school is offering support to students who saw a body hanging from a tree during their bus ride.

Raytown Middle School said 14 students on a bus witnessed the scene Tuesday.

Kansas City police spokeswoman Kari Thompson said the person committed suicide.

The Kansas City Star reports the bus driver notified the Raytown district. The students were brought in to school and Raytown Middle School families were notified.

In a letter to parents, the district said teachers were asked to be extra vigilant in identifying students who were having difficulty coping with the event.

