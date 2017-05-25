Rabies Confirmed in Clayton Bat

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County health officials issue a warning about rabid bats after one found on a Clayton sidewalk tests positive for rabies.
“This is the first positive rabid bat in the county,” says Dr. Fred Echols, St. Louis County’s director of Communicable Disease Control services. He urges residents to be aware of and cautious around all wildlife, especially bats, and to avoid direct contact with any animal that is behaving strangely.
“Anyone that encounters a bat in their home, whether it’s alive or dead, should be urged to call the Public Health Department immediately. Residents at no time should attempt to capture a live bat, but should confine it to the room where it was discovered so that animal control officers can collect it for possible rabies testing,” Echols says.
Echols says residents also need to make sure their own pets are protected and up to date on their rabies shots.