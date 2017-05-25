St. Louis Cardinal Weighs in on Trump, Pope Meeting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis native New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan shares his thoughts on the Vatican meeting between the Pope and the President.

It was a whirlwind visit to the Vatican for President Trump, lasting about two hours including a private, thirty minute meeting between the two world leaders. Cardinal Dolan tells CNN Pope Francis appeared to do a lot of listening, as well as a lot of talking to the President.

“I would not be surprised at all if the Pope got his points across, I mean, this is a man who’s come across as the greatest prophet and protector of the poor and vulnerable and marginalized around the world, so that he would speak those values and principals, I’m sure he did. I’m sure he does with every world leader, and I think he especially would to leader of the strongest, mightiest power on the face of the earth,” he says.

Now that they know each other, Cardinal Dolan says he hopes the two will be more likely to pick up the phone and talk with each other from time to time on critical world issues.

