Big Red Football Legend Sonny Randle Dies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One of the first stars of the St. Louis football Cardinals has died at age 81.

A news release from the University of Virginia athletic department says Ulmo “Sonny” Randle passed away May 23rd in Staunton, Virginia.

The UVA standout played 11 years in the NFL before doing some college coaching and football broadcasting.

A 19th-round pick of the Chicago Cardinals in 1958, Randle played with the franchise in Chicago in 1959 and St. Louis from 1960-66. Randle was a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Cardinals, earning the honors in 1960, 1961, 1962 and 1965. In his second season in the NFL in 1960, Randle recorded 62 receptions, second most in the league, for 893 yards and led the league with 15 touchdowns. He was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press, The Sporting News and United Press International.

Randle later went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers from 1967-68, the Dallas Cowboys in 1968 and finished his career on the injured reserve list with the Washington Redskins in 1969.

Randle began his broadcasting career in the 1960s while playing for the Cardinals, the first such player/radio broadcaster in the NFL. After his coaching career was over he served as vice president of sports for Ray Communications Radio and Television, and covered major college football for more than 20 years as a color analyst and sports commentator in St. Louis, Virginia and West Virginia. In addition, Randle started S-R Sports in 1991, a syndicated radio network that produced sports talk shows broadcast throughout Virginia. He retired from his broadcasting career in 2014.

Randle would sign off with his well-known radio line – “Until our next visit … this is … Sonny Randle sayin’ — [long pause]— sooo long ev-ry buddy.”