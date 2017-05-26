Cairo Man Get Life in Prison for Bank Robbery, Stabbing

May 26, 2017 8:53 AM
Filed Under: fatal, Life, prison, robbery, stabbing

CAIRO, ILL. (KMOX) – A southern Illinois man will spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally stabbing two bank workers and critically wounding a third during a botched robbery.

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced 32-year-old James Nathaniel Watts of Cairo, Illinois, to life in prison without parole plus 10 years. Watts pleaded guilty in March to attempted armed bank robbery resulting in death and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The crime occurred in May 2014 at the First National Bank branch in Cairo.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen