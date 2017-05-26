Cape Girardeau Bride’s ‘Something Blue’ Has a Tear-Jerking Twist

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KMOX) – A Cape Girardeau bride featured her 92-year-old uncle as her ‘something blue’.
Bill Lee Eblen is a WWII and Korean War veteran. His niece, Alison Ferrell, told People magazine that she knew she wanted to have her uncle in her wedding from the very beginning.
“I knew I wanted to honor him in a special way,” she says. “We are a large, close-knit family and he has always been at every special moment in my life.”
Eblen was walked down the aisle in his wheelchair ahead of the bride, holding a sign that read ‘I’m her something blue.”
Ferrell and her husband met at Southeast Missouri State University. The wedding took place at Old Saint Vincent Church in downtown Cape Girardeau.
“You don’t ever forget your military experience,” says Eblen. “I just respect Alison’s decision to include me in her wedding, plus it was a lot of fun!”