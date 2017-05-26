Decision on How to Move Confederate Monument a Few Weeks Away

St. Louis, Mo. (KMOX) – It could be several more weeks before St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson makes a final decision on what to do with the vandalized Confederate monument in Forest Park.
Spokesman Koran Addo says it’s not a matter of whether the monument will be removed, it’s how to do it, considering it weighs thousands of pounds.
Addo says the city would have to rent a crane — at a cost of 20-thousand dollars an hour. He says the Mayor is in the process of raising funds.
Addo says then there’s the matter of where to move it to.
He says the Slay Administration had considered the option of burying the monument in place, but Mayor Krewson doesn’t like that option.
The monument was vandalized earlier this week, following a clash between supporters and opponents of it’s removal.