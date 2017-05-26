Fire Chief Says Cool Down Charity Preventing Heat Deaths

ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)–Ameren Missouri donates some 500 air conditioners and $25, 000 to help the poor get ready for another summer with typical heat waves near 100 degrees.

Mayor Lyda Krewson was on hand for the announcement.

“The weather is perfect today, but we know St. Louis’ hot, humid summer is just around the corner,” Krewson said.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson, whose ambulance crews respond to heat cases, says the annual air conditioner giveaway through the charity Cool Down St. Louis is saving lives.

“When we first started this program, we were in the double digits with heat deaths,” Jenkerson said, “and we’ve seen them steadily decreases through this program, and also through the educational program of telling people to check on their neighbors.”

Longtime volunteer and Chair Emeritus the Reverend Earl Nance says even in 2017 there are people in St. Louis living in homes without air conditioning.

“Every year we find, we go in the houses, and see that there’s nothing, nothing!” Nance said.

The organization is asking public to help, either by donating “gently used” air conditioners, or by donating money to help people pay their electric bills.

To find out more you can go to cooldownstlouis.org, or call 314-241-7668.

