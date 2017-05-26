Man Rescued from Metrolink Platform

May 26, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: Central West End, MetroLink, Rescued, stuck

ST. LOUIS (AP) The St. Louis Fire Department says it rescued a man after he became trapped between a Metrolink train and a platform.

The fire department says the man was rescued early Friday at the Central West End Metrolink.

Police say the man was getting off the train when he slipped and his leg became stuck. It was not immediately clear how long he was trapped.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters used air bags and hydraulic equipment to rescue the man.

St. Louis police said early Friday the man was in critical but stable condition with a leg injury.

Service between the Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Grand Metrolink stations was delayed for about 30 minutes as firefighters rescued the man.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen