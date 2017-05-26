Mayor Considers How and Where to Move Confederate Monument

May 26, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: confederate monument, Forest Park, Mayor Lyda Krewson, st. louis city

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) –  It could be several more weeks before St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson makes a final decision on what to do with the vandalized Confederate monument in Forest Park.

Spokesman Koran Addo says it’s not a matter of whether the monument will be removed,  it’s how to do it, considering it weighs thousands of pounds.
Addo says the city would have to rent a crane — at a cost of 20-thousand dollars an hour.  He says the Mayor is in the process of raising funds.
Addo says then there’s the matter of where to move it to.
He says the Slay Administration had considered the option of burying the monument in place, but Mayor Krewson doesn’t like that option.
The monument was vandalized earlier this week, following a clash between supporters and opponents of it’s removal.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen