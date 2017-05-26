MetroLink, St. Louis Police Safety Efforts Are In Motion

May 26, 2017 6:38 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A week after MetroLink signed an agreement to work with police on both sides of the river to make the trains safer –
organizers say the wheels are in motion.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says one part of the push, more police on the trains, is now a reality. Krewson adds there are already more police riding the light rail lines, and some undercover cops are keeping an eye on travelers.

Earlier this week the question was raised by St. Louis city NAACP Chapter President Adolphus Pruitt in a letter to local politicians. KMOX’s Kevin Killeen followed up with the mayor.

“I haven’t seen the letter, but any actions by St. Louis City police officers, in whatever their duties are, do answer to the Civilian Oversight Board,” Krewon says.

Krewson says officers also patrolling the MetroLink train will also answer to the board.

St. Louis County Executive Stenger says they’re still working on efforts to cross-deputize police to work all along the light rail line. They are also trying to set up inoperable radios with a common MetroLink dispatch center.

