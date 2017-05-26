Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Hints at More Special Sessions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has hinted at the possibility of another special session just hours after the Legislature adjourned from its first.
The governor told The Associated Press on Friday that he is “leaving every option on the table” and has a lot of topics that could be considered for a future special session.
Greitens has criticized legislators for not getting more done during the regular session that ended May 12. He called lawmakers back into session this week, saying he was “cancelling their summer vacations.”
In debates this week, senators said the governor should only call them back again for urgent matters.
Extraordinary sessions can cost $28,000 a week in the Senate and between $50,000 and $100,000 in the House, depending on how many lawmakers are there each day.
