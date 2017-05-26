Survey Results Show Veterans Feedback on Hospital Experiences

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Senator Claire McCaskill has a “secret shopper” program for Missouri veterans to give feedback on experiences at Veterans Affairs hospitals.
McCaskill we be at the the Korean War memorial in Forest Park to reveal the latest results of her survey. The service allows vets to vent or say something nice about the quality of patient care here. In the past there have been complaints about long wait times to get just an appointment, but we understand this year the results show things are improving at the St. Louis VA.
She’ll be meeting with reporters Friday morning in Forest Park to provide the latest results from the surveys.
McCaskill launched the program in 2011 here in Saint Louis and it has since expanded to cover five regions of the state.