Survey Results Show Veterans Feedback on Hospital Experiences

May 26, 2017 7:30 AM
Filed Under: feedback, Hospital, Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill, Missouri veterans, results, survey

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Senator Claire McCaskill has a “secret shopper” program for Missouri veterans to give feedback on experiences at Veterans Affairs hospitals.

McCaskill we be at the the Korean War memorial in Forest Park to reveal the latest results of her survey. The service allows vets to vent or say something nice about the quality of patient care here. In the past there have been complaints about long wait times to get just an appointment, but we understand this year the results show things are improving at the St. Louis VA.

She’ll be meeting with reporters Friday morning in Forest Park to provide the latest results from the surveys.

McCaskill launched the program in 2011 here in Saint Louis and it has since expanded to cover five regions of the state.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen