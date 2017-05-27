Suspect Killed During Standoff with St. Louis Police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) An overnight standoff with St. Louis Police in south city ends with the suspect shot and killed. Police tell KMOX the suspect fired a number of shots during the exchange. The suspect had barricaded himself into a building at the corner of Gravois and Hamburg Avenue and reportedly had fired shots at passing motorists. Several businesses in the area were evacuated and several streets were closed.
More information is expected to be released at a news conference later today.
