Suspect Killed During Standoff with St. Louis Police

Greg Branson May 27, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: police shooting, standoff

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) An overnight standoff with St. Louis Police in south city ends with the suspect shot and killed. Police tell KMOX the suspect fired a number of shots during the exchange. The suspect had barricaded himself into a building at the corner of Gravois and Hamburg Avenue and reportedly had fired shots at passing motorists. Several businesses in the area were evacuated and several streets were closed.
More information is expected to be released at a news conference later today.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen