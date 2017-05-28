Takuma Sato Wins Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (KMOX/AP)- Takuma Sato has won the Indianapolis 500. The Japanese driver held off Helio Castroneves over the final laps and gave Andretti Autosport its second consecutive victory and third in the last four years.
Castroneves finished second, followed by Ed Jones, Max Chilton and Tony Kanaan.
Sato was one of the Indy Car drivers who came to Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois on May 2nd for a test drive at the track ahead of the inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race on August 26th.
The night before, Sato and three other drivers met fans, signed autographs, and played racing video games at the Microsoft store at the St. Louis Galleria.
